NHRC trains NAMs on human rights based approach to budgeting

By Olimatou Coker

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently organised a training workshop for National Assembly Members on human rights-based approach to budgeting. The training, held at Senegambia Beach Hotel, aimed to enhance the capacity of NAMs to integrate human rights, particularly economic, social, and cultural (ESC) rights, into their budget-related work.

The capacity building aims at strengthening the capacity of NAMs to analyse budgets through a human rights lens and assess the human rights implications of fiscal decisions.

It also seeks to integrate human rights principles into the national budgeting process, ensuring that public resources are allocated and utilised in a manner that advances the human rights of all Gambians.

According to the NHRC, it is envisaged that the training will enhance the ability of NAMs to scrutinise, approve, and oversee government expenditure, ensuring transparency and accountability in the budgeting process.

Emmanuel Daniel Joof, NHRC Chairperson emphasised that budgeting is not merely a technical or financial exercise, but a moral and human rights responsibility.

He highlighted the importance of integrating human rights principles into the budgeting process to progressively realise the rights of Gambians, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised.

Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly noted that the training is timely, coming barely a month before the forthcoming budget session. He emphasised that a human rights-based approach ensures that national resources are allocated in ways that protect dignity, advance equity, and leave no citizens behind.

Karl Paul Fredrick, UN Country Representative highlighted that a rights-based budgeting process is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16, which calls for building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions.

“The training is expected to help NAMs to have a deeper understanding of the link between budgets and human rights obligations. NAMs will be equipped with the skills to analyse budgets through a human rights lens and assess the human rights implications of fiscal decisions,” he said.

The training is also envisaged to better equip lawmakers to use budgetary oversight to advance social and economic justice for all Gambians.