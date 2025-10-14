Sillah advocates for inclusive digital skills at global conference

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Former Banjul North NAM and Secretary General of the Sub-Saharan Africa Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network (SASASNET), Ousman Sillah has used his appearance as a panelist at the Skills for Fair Digital Transitions in Africa Conference to advocate for more inclusive digital skills.

The conference held from 7–8 October 2025 at the ITCILO Campus in Turin, Italy, was organised by the International Trade Centre (ITC) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It brought together policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to explore strategies for ensuring that Africa’s digital transformation is both fair and inclusive.

‎‎Mr Sillah who doubles as the chairperson of the Crab Island TVET Foundation joined fellow panelists to share insights on aligning skills development with the continent’s digital future, underscoring the importance of apprenticeships and targeted training programmes that prepare young people for emerging labour market demands.

During his intervention, Sillah emphasised the importance of inclusive digital skills development.

“The majority of Africa’s workforce and skills development occur in the informal sector, which remains largely unprepared for the digital shift due to infrastructure gaps, affordability challenges, and limited access to connectivity,” he said.

Sillah said SASASNET aims to bridge the gap between informal skills and formal recognition by promoting quality apprenticeships, recognition of prior learning (RPL), and digital integration.

“Digital technology, including artificial intelligence, can revolutionise the informal economy by improving access to training, boosting quality, and connecting master crafts persons and apprentices to broader learning opportunities.”

He urged governments to take the lead in driving digital transitions, ensuring commitment to infrastructure development, affordability, and accessibility.

“Stronger collaboration between Africa and Europe can unlock mutually beneficial opportunities, leveraging Europe’s advanced digital capabilities and Africa’s youth demographic.”

By prioritising inclusive digital skills development and collaborative efforts, Sillah argued, Africa can harness the potential of digital technology to drive economic growth, improve livelihoods, and foster equitable development ¹.