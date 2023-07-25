Pura donates GFRS with IP telephones

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has donated ten sets of Internet Protocol Telephones to the

Gamba Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS) on Thursday 20th July 2023.

The IP telephones are donated principally to set up an emergency call response centre for the GFRS, to boost and improve the institution’s internal and external communications outlook as well as enhance public access to fire and rescue services in the country.

Speaking during the handing over of the donated materials, the Director-General of PURA, Yusupha M. Jobe, lauded the existing relationship between the two institutions, saying this worthwhile donation will further enhance and deepen the level of cooperation and collaboration for greater success in the country’s fire and related emergency response framework.

He also stated that this latest donation indicates the shared fruitful cordial relationship triggered by a signed MoU between the two institutions, adding that the strategic move is in fulfillment of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Jobe added, “Considering the pivotal roles played by the Fire Service in our society, we expect that the donated equipment will greatly impact the work of the GFRS in their quest to serve humanity and the Gambian community by extension.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, Mr. Amat Janha, Assistant Chief of the GFRS, acknowledged the support from PURA and said that the Fire and Rescue Services’ management and staff are always grateful to PURA. This donation according to Janha will enable them to execute their work much more effectively and in a timely fashion.

“The donation will greatly improve our communication scope and smoothen our work coverage which often is affected due to limited communication reach,” he said with delight.