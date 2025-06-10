Scorpions draw Uganda Cranes  ·

- Advertisement -

The Scorpions wrapped up a week-long stay in Morocco last night with a 1-1 draw against Afcon bound Uganda Cranes in Marrakech. This followed a 2-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Friday. That victory and the draw against Uganda should be enough to inspire Coach Jonathan Mckinstry and Gambians to dream of a bright future. The coach dramatically called 12 new players to the squad with most of them already winning hearts for their fantastic performance in their roles, though The Gambia will not play in this year’s Afcon and would need miracles to qualify for the World Cup, many fans and officials draw satisfaction with the great potential at the nation’s disposal each time the team play.