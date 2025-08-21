Tango condemns death of baby after FGM

- Advertisement -

Press release

Governmental Organisations (TANGO) expresses its deepest sorrow and strongest condemnation following the death of a one-month-old baby as a result of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

This horrifying incident, which has shaken our nation, is an unacceptable violation of human rights and a gross act of violence against an innocent child.

FGM is outlawed in The Gambia under the Women’s (Amendment) Act 2015, which specifically bans the practice of FGM in all its forms, making this tragedy not only a moral outrage but also a clear breach of the law.

Under the Women’s (Amendment) Act 2015, Section 32A explicitly makes it an offence for any person to engage in female circumcision prescribing a penalty and fine or both. If the act results in death, the law provides for life imprisonment.

Section 32B extends criminal liability to anyone who aids, abets, incites, or promotes the practice of FGM.

FGM is not only a deeply harmful and outdated practice; it is also a criminal offence under Gambian law. It has no medical, religious, or cultural justification and causes severe physical and psychological harm, often with lifelong consequences. The tragic death of this baby is a stark reminder that FGM is not a harmless tradition it is an act that can, and does claim lives.

TANGO commends the Gambia Police Force for their prompt and decisive action in investigating this case. Their swift response demonstrates a commitment to upholding the law and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society. However, justice must not stop at investigation. We urge the judiciary to apply the established sentencing guidelines for all FGM-related cases and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) offences without fear or favour. Consistent, strong sentencing is essential to send a clear message that perpetrators will be held fully accountable for their actions. We also call upon all citizens especially parents, guardians, community leaders, and health professionals to play their part in protecting children. Any suspicion or knowledge of FGM or SGBV must be reported immediately to the relevant authorities. Silence and concealment only perpetuate the cycle of abuse and endanger more lives. Health professionals, in particular, have a legal and ethical obligation to report suspected cases and to refuse participation in any procedure that violates human rights. This tragedy must mark a turning point. We cannot allow another child to die because of an outdated and harmful practice. Ending FGM requires a united front: from the courts applying the law rigorously, to communities rejecting harmful traditions, to individuals speaking out and taking action. The protection of children is not optional it is a legal duty, a moral imperative, and a test of our shared humanity. TANGO reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working with government, civil society, and communities to end FGM and all forms of SGBV in The Gambia. We call on every Gambian to join this f ight so that no child is ever again lost to such senseless violence.