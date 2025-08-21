NEA validates climate resilience project

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday validated the Climate Resilience Project in the Greater Banjul Area (CLIMB) at the Sir Dawda Conference Centre.

Last year, sthe government secured funding from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) to develop a project document with a focus on strengthening climate resilience of communities and ecosystems vulnerable to the impacts of climate change including flooding, droughts, and sea level rise.

An international consultant was hired in collaboration with UNEP to develop the project document after the Inception Workshop which was held in November, 2024.

To ensure the document captures the Country’s specific needs as in line with the project’s objective, the document was subjected to a national validation.

The Minister for Environment Rohey John-Manjang, commended NEA for taking a proactive role in responding to climate change matters.

She said the Greater Banjul is a critical phase of The Gambia.

She urged participants to give it their best.

“Let us make sure that we give the document the attention it deserves.”

Dr Dawda Badjie, Executive Director of NEA, said the climate resilience project is the first ever urban initiative to be implemented in any African country.

“We want to make sure that based on the project objective to transform Gambia’s landscape into something admirable.”

He said the project is actually scaling up investment in ecosystem-based adaptation and sustainable urban planning through inclusive and informative approaches.

“It will also address immediate vulnerabilities while fostering long term climate resilient and sustainable development for The Gambia.”

He said the project reflects the current realities at national and global levels.

Bubacarr Zaidi Jallow, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, said validation marks a pivotal moment as they take concrete steps towards strengthening the resilience of Greater Banjul area against the pressing and pervasive threat of climate change.

“The climate emergency we face is unmistakable and is also urgent. Scientific evidence clearly indicates that rising sea level poses a significant threat to approximately 60% of our population and economic assets in the Greater Banjul area. In recent years, severe flooding and coastal erosion has also inflicted financial burdens, amounting to almost 25% of our annual road maintenance projects.”

Furthermore, he added, “Salt water inclusion has infiltrated the river Gambia up to 150 kilometers during the dry season jeopardising our vital fresh land supplies and also devastating local rice farms, which is the mainstay of our economy and our diet.” He added that as a least developed country, contributing less than 0.01% to global greenhouse gas emissions, The Gambia is unfortunate to find itself on the front line of a climate crisis it didn’t orchestrate.”

DPS Jallow said $12 million project serves as a cornerstone of the national resilience strategy, aligning perfectly with The Gambia national climate change policy.

“The project is designed as a comprehensive blueprint for urban survival and it is expected to drive transformational change to create targeted pillars. So let us approach the validation not as a mere formality but as a covenant with future generations.”