Victim Centre launches documentary honouring survivors of human rights abuses

By Fatou Gassama

The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violation recently launched a poignant video and photo documentary to honour victims of gender-based violence at the Paradise Suites Hotel.

The documentary is the culmination of a year-long project requiring the victim centre and its partners to travel across rural and urban regions to collect voices of survivors of gender-based violence.

The project, which spanned six months, aimed to break the silence and showcase the strength behind the struggle of survivors.

The documentary captures raw human stories of pain, resilience, resistance, and hope, shedding light on the experiences of 40 victims who disappeared or suffered human rights violations during the 22-year dictatorship of Yahya Jammeh.

National Coordinator of the Victim Centre, Kebba Jome, expressed gratitude to the 40 victims who participated in the project.

He highlighted the centre’s mission to provide essential services, including medical care, education, and social support to victims of human rights abuses.

The centre has registered over 1,500 victims across the country and has been conducting outreach activities to build capacity and promote transitional justice.

“We have a MoU with Afrimed Clinic, where victims will be treated for free, together with Apex for eye treatment, with the support of philanthropists in Switzerland,” Jome said.

Ms Ida Persson, Special Adviser at the Ministry of Justice and Post-TRRC, emphasised the importance of memorialisation and ensuring that the stories of victims are known worldwide.

She said the TRRC is working on its strategic plan to rename the Arch 22 to ‘Never Again Arch’.

“Gambians need to love and support all victims, see them, and know them,” she said.

The documentary was played after Ida’s statement, evoking strong emotions among the audience.

According to the centre, the project serves as a testament to the resilience of survivours and a reminder of the importance of supporting victims of human rights abuses.