TOP SPRINTERS JOIN SQUAD FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES

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As The Gambia prepares for the Commonwealth Games holding in Glasgow next month, The Gambia National Olympic Committee yesterday confirmed that sprinters Ebrima Camara, Lamin Camara, and Alieu Joof will represent Team-Gambia in the men’s athletics team at the Games.

Ebrima Camara is one of The Gambia’s leading sprinters and national record holder in the men’s 100 metres,. His combination with Lamin Camara and Alieu Joof, will form a strong men’s athletics team with hopes of delivering impressive performances in Glasgow.

This confirmation further strengthens Team- Gambia’s athletics contingent as preparations continue for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where the nation aims to build on its recent progress on the international stage.