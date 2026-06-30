Berewuleng wins women’s title

- Advertisement -

Bejeweling FC have won the Gambia national women’s football league crown on Sunday.

The team from Brikama produced another five-star performance against Yakar FC to clinch back-to-back league titles. Elsewhere on the final day, TMT FC overpowered Police FC in a 2-0 victory to finish as runners-up, while Immigration FC forced a goalless stalemate against Red Scorpions to confirm their place in the top flight. Meanwhile, Brikama United’s fate was sealed as they joined Greater Tomorrow in the second tier following a heartbreaking defeat to Fortune FC on Sunday.

As champions Berewuleng walked away with a giant trophy, gold medals, and a cash prize of D500,000 (Five hundred thousand dalasis). The team was coronated at Brikama Box Bar at a ceremony presided over by GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo.