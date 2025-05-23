Tourism Minister Opens Graduation Ceremony for First Cohort of the TDRGP-MSME Accelerator (Yokuté) Programme

- Advertisement -

19th May 2025 – Banjul, The Gambia

The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Abdoulie Jobe, today delivered the opening statement at the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of the Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia Project (TDRGP) MSME Yokuté Accelerator Programme. This milestone marks a significant advancement in The Gambia’s tourism sector.

Addressing government representatives, World Bank officials, Members of the National Assembly, tourism stakeholders, private-sector leaders and members of the press, Minister Jobe highlighted the project’s achievements:

- Advertisement -

“This ceremony is not just about celebrating a programme’s completion, but about realizing our shared vision to make The Gambia a beacon of sustainable tourism and inclusive economic growth.”

Launched with a US $9 million allocation, the Yokuté Accelerator empowers growth-oriented micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Its holistic approach pairs rigorous selection with intensive capacity building and forges vital market linkages with leading hotels and tour operators.

Cohort 1, drawn from over 200 applicants, completed six months of training in business formalization and planning, financial management, digital marketing, service standards and sustainability practices. Fifty-seven of the 62 enterprises met the 70 percent compliance threshold, demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness:

- Advertisement -

“Many graduates have already secured memoranda of understanding with major hotels and resorts, validating our linkage-focused model,” the Minister remarked.

Mr. Franklin Mutahakana, the World Bank’s Resident Representative in The Gambia, added:

“We are proud to support this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to private sector–led growth, job creation, economic diversification and resilience. Over 46 percent of participating businesses are female-owned and female-led—a powerful testament to our shared commitment to women’s economic empowerment.”

Mr. Mutahakana also praised female entrepreneurs whose perseverance and innovation exemplify the transformative power of opportunity and support.

“I am particularly happy to know that over 46% of businesses across both cohorts are female-owned and female-led, a powerful demonstration of our shared commitment to women’s economic empowerment. During the course of this program, I had the privilege of visiting Madam Neneh Saidy, of Glow Beauty Spa, one of the inspiring entrepreneurs. Her story—marked by perseverance, creativity, and vision—left a lasting impression on me. It is stories like hers that remind us of the transformative power of opportunity and support.”

In tandem with the celebration, Minister Jobe officially launched Cohort 2 of the programme:

“The success stories we showcase today are part of a broader systemic transformation. By the fourth cohort in 2026, The Gambia’s tourism ecosystem will be significantly enhanced through TDRGP and our national tourism policies.”

The Minister acknowledged the indispensable role of industry partners in mentoring graduates and integrating them into supply chains:

“This symbiotic relationship between established players and emerging entrepreneurs underpins a truly sustainable tourism ecosystem.”

Following the ceremony, the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency President Adama Barrow, presented USD 1.4 million in matching grants to the graduating MSMEs at State House.

About TDRGP

The Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia Project (TDRGP) is a five-year, US $68 million IDA-funded initiative implemented by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture. It seeks to transform The Gambia’s tourism sector by promoting growth and diversification.

For more information, please contact:

Rohey Samba-Jallow

Communication & Stakeholder Engagement Specialist

Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia Project

Email: [email protected]