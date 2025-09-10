UDP select flag bearer today

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) is set to officially select its flagbearer today, ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 presidential election. Former Finance Minister Amadou Sanneh and senior counsel Borry Touray will battle it out with longstanding leader and outright favourite Ousainu Darboe. The three successfully passed both the Central Committee’s interview and public vetting stages. The Selection Committee will today decide the candidate.

This followed a robust application and vetting process that began on August 18, 2025, and ended September 2, 2025, with multiple aspirants vying to lead the opposition party against the incumbent and other contenders. The UDP has emphasised transparency, inclusivity, and internal democracy throughout the process, underscoring the importance of unity and purpose in this decisive selection. The flag bearer announcement marks a critical step as the party positions itself for what is seen as a must-win battle in the upcoming elections.

The 2026 presidential race is widely viewed by UDP leadership, including party head Ousainu Darboe, as not just a political contest but a battle for the democratic survival of The Gambia.

Darboe, who has led the party since its inception and contested presidential elections multiple times since 1996, submitted his application to be the flag bearer once again. His legacy includes enduring political opposition against past authoritarianism and championing reform and justice. The party stresses unity behind the chosen candidate to confront issues like ‘corruption and economic despair’ in the country.