UTG signs MoU with South Carolina State University

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The University of The Gambia has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with South Carolina state university in America.

The signing, held at the UTG, began with a tour on the campus with delegates from their newly partnered university.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the benefits of the memorandum, the Vice Chancellor University of The Gambia, Prof Herbert Robinson, said it will open opportunities for both institutions, to work together on knowledge exchange between the staff and students of the two universities among other aspects of their collaboration.

He added: “The MoU will capture a broad range of areas aside from the exchange of staff and students. We will be looking at agricultural extension. That’s an area we believe the collaboration can help to unleash the potential of this country”.

As a university in America that was founded purposely for Agriculture, its President Alexander Conyers, assured the UTG, that they will share what they have learned over the past 100 years of educating and elevating African American students, for them to be able to empower and effect change in their families and communities.

- Advertisement -

He noted that “to succeed in agriculture, the farm is just as important as a lab is to a science major. So if you don’t have a working farm, it will be detrimental. We know how important this is for both universities”.

The chief director of operations at UTG, Dr William Jabang, highlighted that the most important aspect of their collaboration is having the opportunity of sharing ideas to proffer collective solution for both institutions.

“The UTG will work with you, with open hands to ensure we all see the fruits of the MoU,” he assured South Carolina state university delegates.

Dr Lamin E.N. Drammeh, an associate vice president for public service and Agriculture at South Carolina State University, remembered that some of the world’s amazing things are done through collaboration, which they also look forward to in knowledge creation.

They both expressed words of gratitude and excitement over the partnership as they await its success.