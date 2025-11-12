Victims of Jammeh-era abuses warn against former president’s return without justice

- Advertisement -

Press release

We, the victims of human rights violations during the 22-year rule of former President Yahya Jammeh, under the umbrella of the Alliance of Victim-Led Organisations, AVLO,

speak today in unity. Our goal is nothing less than truth, justice, reparations and non-recurrence. Recent announcements of a possible return of Jammeh under conditions being advanced by his loyalist pose a severe threat not only to us, but all the progress achieved in accountability and national healing over the past years.

- Advertisement -

AVLO, representing thousands of victims, survivors and families affected by unlawful killings, forced disappearances, torture, rape, forced expulsion and other gross human-rights violations calls on President Adama Barrow, the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to facilitate or endorse Jammeh’s return under any conditions that grant him impunity.

While Jammeh’s supporters have argued that his return would “promote peace, unity, and security,” we firmly reject this claim, as peace cannot be built on impunity. Allowing Jammeh to return without accountability would reopen deep wounds and silence those still seeking justice and healing.

We acknowledge the Government of The Gambia’s official position stating that every Gambian citizen, including former President Jammeh, has the constitutional right to return home, while clearly affirming that this right does not shield any person from accountability for serious alleged crimes documented by the TRRC. From our perspective as victims and survivors, this statement is welcome but only if it is translated into robust, immediate, verifiable action, and only if any return of Jammeh is contingent on rigorous conditions. In the absence of such action and protective measures, a return would not represent peace and unity but a dangerous reversal of justice, healing and trust

- Advertisement -

As victims and survivors of Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year regime, we are deeply concerned about renewed calls for his unconditional return to The Gambia. Such a move would endanger justice, undermine reconciliation, and reignite the fear many of us still live with. Those of us who testified before the TRRC, or are preparing to testify, already face intimidation and threats from remnants of the former regime. If Jammeh returns without accountability, it would send a painful message that our courage and suffering were in vain. Peace built on silence and fear is not real peace. His return without justice would risk reviving the same networks that committed abuses, silence witnesses, and destroy public trust in the entire transitional justice process.

We have watched our country and international partners invest millions of dollars and years of effort into truth-telling, reparations, and reform. We fear that all of this progress will be wasted if those responsible for our pain are welcomed home without consequence. We therefore insist that any return of Jammeh or his associates must only happen alongside real accountability, active investigations, transparency about any past deals, strong witness protection, and international oversight. Reconciliation must begin with justice and truth, not impunity.

We call on the Government, the UN, AU, and ECOWAS to stand with us and ensure that no one, no matter how powerful, is above the law. We urge you to hear our voices. An unconditional return of Jammeh would not herald peace and unity, it would reopen deep wounds, and lead to the collapse of justice, and the betrayal of millions of Gambians who fought for change and accountability.

The Government of The Gambia’s statement that “Jammeh has the right to return, but not to immunity” is necessary, but it is not sufficient. We demand that these words are backed by concrete action, that victims are protected and that justice is pursued. We call on all international partners and regional bodies to insist on these conditions before any facilitation is granted. Our peace is fragile, and must be protected by justice, accountability and real reform.

Issued by: Alliance of Victim-Led Organisations in The Gambia, AVLO Contact: Sirra Ndow, Chairperson, +220 545 9400, avlogambia