WAFU SILENT ON UNDER -17 TOURNEY

With just three days to go before the scheduled start of the Wafu- Zone A Under -17 championship in Freetown, there does not seem to be any certainty as to whether it will go ahead.

The tourney, scheduled for Dec 11- 20, will feature all the nine nations in the Zone but until last night, participating teams were still waiting for confirmation.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second vice president Ebou Faye, responsible for competitions, said the Gambian team, the Baby Scorpions, is currently camped at the National Training Center preparing to move once Wafu gives the all-clear. “But we are yet to hear from Wafu even though the event is due to start this weekend,” he said.

The Standard also learned that Wafu may have difficulties finding a new venue after Sierra Leone reportedly opted out of hosting the event in the last minute.

The Gambian team, coached by Lie Bojang, will aim at following the success of the Gambia Under -20 which won the Zone to book a place in the African championship.