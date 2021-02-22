What is holding the GFF press conference on Under-17 disqualification?

- Advertisement -

Gambians are still waiting for a promised press conference by the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on the recent disqualification of the Under-17 national team from the Wafu championship and Caf qualification tourney in Thies, Senegal.

Football House has promised to hold a press conference soon after the team return but are yet to do so. They however reported to the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie on Monday to explain the whole saga.

According to our source the minister was keen to know the entire story so as to clear the name of the country. Our source said the GFF maintained that both MRI tests conducted in Banjul and the tournament test in Senegal were conducted under the supervision of Caf and they used only players eligible in the two matches they played. They also maintained that the directive and reasons for disqualifying the country have not been explained to them and they have since lodged an appeal against the decision.

According to our source, the initial date planned for the GFF press conference coincided with the Gambia’s first march in the Afcon Under- 20 currently on in Mauritania which took the nation’s attention.

However, our source also revealed that the Ministry has written to GFF last week reminding them about the promised press conference so that they can inform the public about the matter.