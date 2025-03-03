Irish College students to visit Gambia

- Advertisement -

A group of students and teachers from Portlaoise College, Republic of Ireland, are finalising preparations for an upcoming trip to The Gambia, where they will continue the school’s support of local schools and community projects.

The visit is part of the school’s ongoing partnership with Gambian communities, which began in 2011.

This year’s team includes students: Ellen Peacock, Oran O’Brien, Eire Delaney, Aoibheann O’Sullivan, Vaselesa Hauryk, Abbie Maher, Nina Masiewicz, Ciara McComish-Day, Damien Moore, Larysa Himicz, Orlagh Creery, Catherine Graham, Hannah Piotrowska, and Elijah Colbert.

- Advertisement -

They will be accompanied by teachers: John Fitzpatrick, Shaun M urphy, Amanda Cripps, and Grainne Hyland.

During their time in The Gambia, the group will focus on improving school facilities, delivering educational resources, and engaging with local students.

Their efforts have been underpinned by a fourteen-year-long collaboration with a nursery school in Brikama, which has provided educational support and infrastructural improvements.

- Advertisement -

Their efforts will build on the achievements of previous visits, which funded the installation of electricity at the nursery school, benefiting both students and 500 surrounding homes. The project has also provided new school toilets and a kitchen.

In addition to working on school infrastructure, the group will visit healthcare centres to gain insight into local medical services and provide essential healthcare resources for staff.

The students will also deliver educational classes, organise a sports day for pupils at a rural secondary school, and provide donations of medical supplies.

To fund the trip, the group has organised several events, including a Christmas draw and a car wash, both of which were well supported by the school and local community.

These efforts ensure that the students can bring much-needed supplies and contribute to projects with a lasting impact.

The students would like to thank everyone who has contributed, as well as DS Sports for sponsoring jerseys for the trip.

Principal Noel Daly, who has previously taken part in the trip, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“This trip allows our students to experience a different culture while actively contributing to a community in need. It is a unique opportunity for them to develop new skills, broaden their understanding of global issues, and represent our school in a positive way,” he said.