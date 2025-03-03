Nursery school children lead 60th independence anniversary celebration

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Association of Early Childhood Educators(AECE) The Gambia, Thursday, marked the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary with a vibrant display of patriotism, led by nursery school children in a grand march past and parade at MacCarthy Square in Banjul.

The event, which has been a long-standing tradition of the association, brought together hundreds of young children from various nursery schools, along with their teachers, scouts, and the army band.

The lively parade featured colourful attire, banners, and choreographed performances that showcased the nation’s cultural heritage and national pride.

A highlight of the celebration was the symbolic representation of national leaders by the young children.

President Adama Barrow was represented by a young ‘Child Infant President’ who was dressed in an identical presidential outfit and delivered the Independence Day speech on his behalf.

Other cabinet ministers and key stakeholders were similarly represented by nursery school children from various schools, giving the event a unique and inspiring touch.

The occasion was graced by parents, educators, and members of the public, all of whom applauded the children’s dedication and the organisers’ efforts in fostering national identity from an early age. Speaking at the event, the infant president urged his fellow students to take their education seriously as they are the future leaders.

“We thank all parents and teachers for making our children look so beautiful in the celebration of our 60th year of independence,” the infant president said.

The organisers emphasised the importance of early childhood education in shaping responsible and patriotic citizens.

“This event is not just about celebration; it is about nurturing a sense of belonging and leadership in our children, who are the future of The Gambia,” said the organisers.

The annual independence anniversary celebration organised by the association continues to serve as a platform to instill patriotism and leadership skills in children while honouring The Gambia’s journey to sovereignty.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment on early childhood educators to continue playing a pivotal role in the nation’s development.

As The Gambia celebrates 60 years of independence, this symbolic and heartwarming display by the country’s youngest citizens serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and hope for the future.