Journalists trained in public-private partnerships

The Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) on Wednesday organised a training on the role of journalists in enhancing public-private partnerships (PPP) in The Gambia.

Speaking at the training held at the Brikama Regional Education office, Musa Sheriff, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Voice newspaper, challenged journalists to always report on financial matters in the country and not only political issues.

“We have banks, micro-finance outlets, small-scale businesses, bureaux de change, and other financial activities that are under-reported,” he emphasised, questioning the importance or relevance journalists attach to the network and business reporting.

He said NFTR members from different media landscapes should not just be following or covering workshops but should go in for more researched and investigated issues and articles. He also advised editors to provide space in their various newspapers, radios, and TV stations for the regular publishing and airing of financial and business issues.

Hydara reminded the financial reporters of the need for more stories on banks and insurance companies in the country so that the populace would know more about their financial transactions.

“It is the work of the network to provide financial information daily because our role is to inform and educate the masses,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address at the function, Jah Oil Company’s General Manager, Momodou Hydara, gave a synopsis of the company’s products, services, activities, and corporate social responsibility in The Gambia.

“In any country, the government is not the major employer but the private sector, he said, alluding: “But what is surprising is that as some institutions are trying to expand, there are others out there that would be kicking against expansion by doing everything to discourage such expansion.”

Every Jah Oil Company petrol station in this country, he stated, is manned by Gambians as employees working there.

Mr Hydara, who succinctly answered questions regarding Jah Oil posed to him by journalists, urged the NFTR to organise such a business sensitisation and edification workshop periodically to edify and enlighten journalists on the operations and issues of business and public-private sector partnerships.

“This initiative should be a continuous thing to have a forum and make sure that we share ideas and thoughts to see how to make issues better when it comes to the public and private sectors,” he said. “Collectively, we will give you the tools you need because you are part of nation-building.”