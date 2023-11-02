NYP concludes first ordinary session

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The National Youth Parliament on Tuesday concluded a two-day sitting of the first ordinary session of the 9th Youth Parliament 2023 legislative year at the National Assembly chambers in Banjul.

The vision of the national youth parliament is a Gambia with effective youth participation in leadership and national development. The consultations by members of the non-profitable youth organisations seek to empower and advocate for the welfare of young people in the Gambia.

The NYP has a membership of 53 constituency representatives, 7 nominated women from various regions, and 2 nominated representatives of persons with disabilities.

Omar Champion Cham, Speaker of the NYP, said the auspicious occasion marks a significant moment in “our quest to represent the voice of young people of the Gambia and to create the avenue for their collective participation in all decision-making processes”.

“Today, we reconvene to build up from that milestone, to amplify our voices in the advancement of the affairs of the youth. Our agenda is not just about setting goals but forging a clear path for our nation’s future. A nation that is anchored on our unwavering commitment to addressing the most pressing issues facing our youth and our country as a whole. The discussions and decisions we take here will set the tone for a future that we can all be proud of,” he said.

He disclosed that the core focus of this year’s session is the recovery of the national development plan, the sustainable development goals, the Africa youth charter, the national youth policy, and other development frameworks that address the mainstream of the affairs of young people.