Tango disseminates CSO sustainability index report

By Fatou Saho

The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (Tango) on Monday disseminated the civil society sustainability index report of the Gambia for the year 2022.

The index report described advances and setbacks in seven dimensions affecting the sustainability of the civil society sector, which include the legal environment, organisational capacity, service provision, and its public image, among others.

While highlighting the report’s findings, the executive director of Tango, Ndey Sireng Bakurin, said FHI 360 partnered with local partners to produce the annual country report.

She also mentioned that the report provides them with a snapshot of the sustainability of the CSOs and offers a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and learning, adding that the CSOs play a crucial role in promoting democracy, transparency, and accountability in governance.

She commended the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for funding such an initiative in 73 countries, including the Gambia, for the past 25 years.

Mrs Yadicon Njie Eribo, the chairperson of Tango, said the sustainability index report provides valuable insights into the current state of CSOs in the country.

“It highlights the progress we have made and the challenges we still face in ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of our sector. It is a powerful tool for us to assess the strengths and weaknesses of CSOs in the country by allowing us to identify areas where support and intervention are most needed,” she stated.

She called on all stakeholders to utilise the findings of the report to inform strategies, policies, and actions.