Sustainable Ocean Alliance commemorates World Ocean Day

By Fatou Saho

Following the launch of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) on Saturday, the Alliance has brought stakeholders and young people to commemorate World Ocean Day under a recognised theme: “Awaken the depth”

The commemoration came in the form of a dialogue where issues affecting the marine eco system were discussed and also tabled ways that can be initiated to protect the ocean life and its habitants in the Gambia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the president of SOA, Muhammed Nyass, said their vision is to thrive a resilient ocean eco system in the country, where coastal communities can live in harmony.

He explained: “Marine bio diversity provides sustainable practices to ensure the wellbeing of the present and the future. We envisioned a Gambia were clean and coastal water support diverse local community and vibrant eco system, to contribute in the country’s cultural heritage and economic prosperity. Today, we come together not only to marvel on the in depth of our oceans but also to aknowledge the critical role they play in sustaining lives on our planet.”

Mr. Nyass noted that, the ocean covers over 70% of earth’s surface, providing oxygen among other benefits, and as such, recognised the urgent need to address challenges in the oceans.

The program manager and head of marine department at the National Environment Agency, Lamin Komma, said pollution of all kinds in the ocean and over fishing are detrimental to the environment and livelyhoods.

“We have seen the exploration of oil and gas and that also has an impact on the sustainability of the oceans. If our waters are polluted, that means the fish are consuming polluted waters and we are consuming polluted fish. The effects of such take time. It magnifies in your system to the extent it can no longer sustain you and result to sudden deaths”, Mr. Komma lamented, and argued that, if the Gambia has post-mortem system, many deaths would have been found as a result of such problems.

There was also a panel discussion on catalyzing action for our ocean and climate.

Meanwhile, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of environment, Bubacar Zaidi Jallow, mentioned the need for the Gambia to shift from reactive measures, to active measures, in tackling ocean problems by reducing our carbon footprints, adopting sustainable fishing practices, promote eco tourism and actively engage in ocean conservation initiatives.