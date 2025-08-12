The Jabang incident: A wake up call

- Advertisement -

The violent incident between the youth of Jabang and the group known as the Outlawz is a sobering reminder of the fragility of peace in our communities. It highlights the dangerous mix of youthful energy, frustration, and poor conflict management that can so easily spiral into chaos. The way forward demands a collective effort grounded in dialogue, accountability, and opportunity creation.

First, community leaders, elders, and local authorities must step in quickly to mediate. Allowing tempers to fester will only breed further resentment and escalate tensions. Constructive dialogue—where grievances are openly discussed, and commitments to nonviolence are made—should be prioritized over vengeance or retaliation.

Second, law enforcement must play its role impartially. If any laws were broken, they must be addressed through legal means, not street justice. The perception that some individuals or groups are “untouchable” is a recipe for further disorder. Equally, the police must exercise restraint and fairness, ensuring that their actions restore trust rather than deepen divisions.

Third, there is a need to address the underlying causes of such clashes. Many of our youth are idle, unemployed, and feel excluded from opportunities. They become easy recruits for violence or lawlessness. Skills training programs, sports initiatives, and youth councils can channel their energy into constructive activities, giving them both purpose and voice.

Finally, the community must reclaim ownership of its peace. Silence in the face of rising tensions is a silent endorsement of violence. Ordinary citizens, religious leaders, and civil society groups should unite in rejecting any form of vigilantism or gang culture.

The Jabang incident should be our wake-up call. If we do not act with urgency and wisdom, small sparks like these will ignite larger fires that no one can control. Peace is everyone’s responsibility.