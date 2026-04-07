Transport fare hikes – A deliberate gouge on the public?

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In the sweltering heat of The Gambia’s dry season, commuters across Banjul, Serekunda, and beyond are feeling the pinch of yet another round of transport fare increases. From D12 to D15 for a trip from Westfield to Bakau, drivers cite rising fuel cost, and the relentless inflation that has gripped the nation.

But here’s the rub: Transport Minister Ebrima Sillah has publicly confirmed these hikes are not government-sanctioned. So why are they happening anyway, and who is truly driving this deliberate escalation?

The minister’s confirmation amid rising public outcry, paints a picture of rogue operators acting unilaterally. Yet this narrative strains credulity. Fuel prices, while elevated due to global oil volatility and local taxes, have not surged overnight to justify a blanket jump.

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The Gambia Transport Union (GTU) has long operated with informal pricing norms, often blessed – if not directed – by sympathetic authorities. Recall the 2024 fare rationalisation exercise, where government intervention promised stability; today’s hikes smack of that agreement’s swift betrayal.

This is no mere market adjustment; it’s a calculated exploitation of a captive audience. Low-income Gambians, who rely on yellow taxis and gele-geles for 80% of daily commutes, bear the brunt. A family of five spending D150 daily on transport now forfeits a meal or school fees. With inflation hovering at 12% and real wages stagnant, these increments exacerbate poverty, fuel urban discontent, and undermine President Barrow’s economic recovery pledges.

Minister Sillah’s denial shifts blame to operators, but where is the enforcement? The Transport Ministry’s fare regulatory unit remains toothless, issuing warnings without penalties. Why no spot checks, fare caps, or subsidies for essential routes? Compare this to neighboring Senegal, where state oversight keeps fares predictable despite similar challenges.

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The government must act decisively: convene emergency talks with unions, enforce the 2024 pricing framework, and introduce digital fare monitoring via apps for transparency. Operators, too, should negotiate in good faith rather than hold the public hostage. Gambians deserve affordable mobility, not this fare gouging farce.

Failing this, the real message is clear: without accountability, ministerial words are empty. The public will not sit idle as transport becomes a luxury.