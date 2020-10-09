30 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 9, 2020
Sports

NEW SPORTS MINISTER SPEAKS

The newly appointed Minister of Youths and Sports, Bakary Badjie has said it is his considered view that today’s realities require the young people of the country be identified by their skills, intellect, and healthy lifestyle. He said this will enable them to actively participate in public administration and the implementation of the national youth and sports policy with a view to attaining the goals and objectives of the National Development Plan, NDP.

Speaking at State House as he took office Wednesday, Badjie said

it is his aspiration to turn the Gambian youth folk into a leading force of the state, to ensure their participation in the solution of our socio-economic problems.

"Equally, it is my sincere desire to attain maximum participation and excellence in sports and sporting activities at local and international levels. Ultimately, I am hopeful that the youth of this country will grow up knowing that they are a priority to the Government of the day and that we are working hard to build a better future for them. During my tenure, I will embrace their hopes and hear their appeals. I am an optimist, and I am full of hope about the future of our country," the minister declared.

Previous articleKK Barrow Majority Leader, National Assembly
Join The Conversation

