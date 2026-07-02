PDS expresses support for Diomaye over Constitutional referendum

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The Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) announced on Tuesday, June 30, its support for the decision of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to submit to a referendum the proposals for constitutional revision carried by the Pastef, while calling on Senegalese to vote “no”.

In a statement, the party invites its activists, sympathisers and the entire Senegalese people to “block” these reforms, which it considers inspired by “the personal interests of Ousmane Sonko” and “his thirst for power”.

The PDS also accuses Ousmane Sonko of wanting to provoke a “major institutional crisis” and denounces what he calls an “institutional coup attempt”. He called on the head of state and the judiciary to “take all necessary measures to preserve constitutional order, democracy, civil liberties and civil peace.”

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Finally, the party condemns the alleged “physical assault” of MP Abdou Mbow, whom it attributes to Pastef’s parliamentarians.