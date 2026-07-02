Student faints during exam in Tivaouane

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Taking stock of the start of the 2026 Baccalaureate exams in the Tivaouane department, Le Soleil reports that the exams have generally begun smoothly. This year, the district has 5,424 candidates (including 3,261 girls) spread across 17 centres and 20 examination boards. Following his traditional supervisory tour, the deputy prefect, Mamadou Thiam, confirmed the overall smooth running of the exams.

The national daily newspaper, however, lists around twenty absences across all three main centres visited (the two high schools in the city and the Islamic Institute).

An incident also marred the first day at the new high school in Tivaouane, where a candidate suffered a stress-related fainting spell. Fortunately, she quickly recovered and was able to continue her exams thanks to the prompt action of the proctors. The centre’s administration nevertheless expressed regret at the absence of firefighters and Red Cross personnel on site.