Brothers in Ouakam court over land dispute

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The dramatic turn of events in the courtroom.

Only I Dione appeared in court, his brother, a former soldier, being absent. It was therefore to the only brother present that the presiding judge revealed, in open court, that the disputed plot of land had never belonged to their father.

“You are squabbling over this plot of land that doesn’t even belong to your father. Your father doesn’t even have a lease. This space you are fighting over belongs to the State of Senegal,” the magistrate declared.

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The indictment

The prosecutor requested the acquittal of the two defendants on the charge of endangering the lives of others. However, the same source added, he sought their conviction for building without administrative authorisation and requested a fine of 100,000 CFA francs for each of them. The verdict is expected on July 8.