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Football stakeholders from all walks of life will tomorrow Thursday gather at the Metzy Residence Hotel to validate the comprehensive Business Plan for establishing a professional football league in The Gambia.

A statement from the Gambia Football Federation said this is another giant step forward toward a game-changer for the national sport.

The statement reads in full. “Transitioning from an amateur to a professional set-up is not just a sporting upgrade; it is a socio-economic revolution that will positively impact our country far beyond the four corners of a football pitch.

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A professional football league is an industry in its own right. By formalising our football structure, we open the floodgates to immense national development.The league will serve as a massive job creation engine. Beyond the players on the pitch, a professional setup demands a vast ecosystem of employment—coaches, physiotherapists, sports scientists, administrative staff, marketing executives, match-day security, hospitality workers, and media personnel.

By providing a viable, lucrative career path at home, the league offers our youth a productive outlet for their talents. It provides hope, fosters discipline, and presents a tangible alternative to the perilous “backway” migration journeys, keeping our brightest minds and finest athletes safely on home soil.

Commercial Growth & Tourism: A structured league attracts corporate sponsorships, television broadcasting rights, and merchandising opportunities. Furthermore, match-day tourism will stimulate local economies, benefiting everything from transport sectors to vendors outside the stadiums.

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This is not just a project for the Football House; it is a project for the nation. Every Gambian—from fans and corporate bodies to policymakers—has a stake in this initiative.

For decades, Gambia has been a nation of immense, raw talent. We have seen our Scorpions shock the continent and the world. Therefore, supporting this professional league means believing in the dignity of the Gambian athlete. It means ensuring that a child kicking a ball in Brikama, Bakau, or Basse can dream of a sustainable, prosperous career right here at home without having to cross oceans to be valued. By backing this initiative, we are investing in national pride, unity, and a collective future.

In the theater of leadership, the truest test of vision is planting seeds for a tree whose shade you may never sit under. This initiative represents exactly that for the outgoing leadership.

This professional league will undoubtedly stand as the biggest, most transformative legacy of Lamin Kaba Bajo’s administration. Even though, by the time the first ball of the professional league is kicked, he would have already left Football House.

Immediate trophies often measure leadership, but history judges leaders by systemic transformation. While previous milestones under Bajo’s tenure brought continental exposure and historic AFCON appearances, rewriting the foundational blueprint of Gambian football from amateur to professional is an institutional triumph. To conceptualise, fund, and structurally finalise a business plan of this magnitude—knowing that a successor administration will reap the applause and preside over the inaugural kickoff—is the ultimate act of selfless, visionary statesmanship.

Bajo and his team are laying the tracks for a train they will not drive, proving that their commitment was never about short-term optics, but about the permanent elevation of Gambian football.

As stakeholders gather at the Metzy Residence Hotel tomorrow, the agenda is clear: validate a future of prosperity, structure, and global competitiveness. The blueprint is ready, the vision is bold, and the trajectory of Gambian football is about to change forever. It is time for the entire nation to stand up, believe, and drive this vision home.”