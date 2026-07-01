Senegal vs Belgium preview Kick Off 8PM

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Kevin De Bruyne has hit back at the critics and insisted his performances in Belgium’s first three World Cup games have been of a good level.

De Bruyne is one of several Red Devils who have come under fire as Rudi Garcia’s side struggled to uninspiring draws against Egypt and Iran before beating New Zealand to secure their place in the round of 32.

They will have to up their level considerably when they face Senegal in Seattle tomorrow but De Bruyne indicated he felt the criticism was over the top.

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He told Fifa.com: “To be honest, I think I played a good game against New Zealand. Overall, I am satisfied with my level in the first three games. We didn’t get the results we had hoped for against Egypt and Iran, that’s true. But if we had finished our chances, we could have won those matches.

“We are qualified and now a new tournament begins. I hope we can continue on our journey. I made my debut with the national team as a 17-year-old and am now 35. Eighteen years is a long time in football. I am proud that I can still experience this tournament and give everything for the national team.”

Facing Senegal is a special fixture for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, who retains a special bond with the Lions of Teranga.

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The Aston Villa midfielder said: “I have a very, very strong connection with Senegal. I’m a true Galsen [a slang term for Senegalese]. Wolof is my mother tongue; I spoke Wolof before I spoke French. I was born in Dakar, my entire family lives there, except for my mother and my brothers and sisters, who are in Brussels. I go back once a year. It’s where I go to reset and recharge my batteries.”

Senegal qualified as one of the best third-placed finishers but showed their attacking prowess by thrashing Iraq 5-0 last time out.

Team news

Garcia has a full-strength squad to choose from but could opt to bolster his midfield by including Onana at the expense of Hans Vanaken.

Senegal will again be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy while Kalidou Koulibaly may have to settle for a place on the bench. Nicolas Jackson could be recalled to add more physicality to the attack.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Senegal: Diaw; Jakobs, Seck, Niakhate, Diatta; Camara, Gueye, Diarra; Mane, Jackson, Sarr